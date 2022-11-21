Covid: 24,068 new cases nationally

Photo: Getty Images

Over the past week there were 24,068 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the community nationally and 1676 in the Southern region, says the Ministry of Health.

There are also a further 40 deaths being reported today, including a child under the age of 10.

Of the other deaths, one was in their 50s, five were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, 15 were in their 80s and ten were aged over 90.

Seven were from Auckland region, four were from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, two were from Lakes, three were from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Taranaki, two were from MidCentral, three were from Whanganui, four were from Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, nine were from Canterbury, two were from Southern.

As of midnight yesterday there were 344 people in hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care.

Of today’s community cases, 4874 are reinfections.

Data from the Ministry of Health published on the Zero Covid NZ page shows daily community cases are increasing by hundreds compared to the rates on the same days a week earlier.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases has increased to 3434.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of deaths attributable to Covid-19 decreased to four.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2182 deaths can be attributed to Covid-19.

Wastewater testing shows the rising subvariant BA.2.75 accounts for all the community cases in Palmerston North, while subvariant BQ.11 accounts for all of Taupō’s cases.

This comes as Manawatū District Council has reintroduced Covid-19 response measures amid rising case numbers.

Social distancing, twice-weekly rapid antigen testing for staff, limits on how many people can be inside meeting rooms, and the encouragement of mask-wearing are among the measures the council is taking to limit the spread of Covid.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker welcomed the council’s measures as the country faces its third wave of the pandemic, but said firmer guidelines needed to be in place for organisations to follow to reduce transmission.

“We’re definitely in a third wave, there’s no question,” Baker said.

“Rather than everyone making up their own rules on this, I think it’s much better if there’s really clear guidance by experts at our health agencies that says ‘this is the recommended approach at each level of risk for how to keep people safe’, and I think we could be much stronger on that.”

Baker said the tools to reduce the spread of Covid were readily available, but a nationwide standard did not exist to help people and employers understand what measures should be in place.

“At the moment organisations are being left to make up the rules for themselves and while some might say that’s great, others will say, ‘well, we’re not the experts and we’d like to have more guidance on this’,” he said.

“What [the council] is describing is, to me, very responsible and appropriate. I think what they’re proposing sounds like they’re being a very good employer.”

Staff and visitors at Manawatū District Council facilities will have to meet requirements to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 at the council.

The council says it has “implemented these measures in the hope that we’ll be able to maintain our normal levels of service”.

“However, we know from past experience that being short-staffed puts others under pressure, so we thank you for your patience and understanding.”