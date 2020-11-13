Covid case 'likely' linked to cluster; store owner abused

The latest case of an Auckland student with Covid is likely linked to the existing defence worker cluster - and not a new community outbreak, coronavirus response minister Chris Hipkins says.

The results of genomic testing are due this afternoon but early signs were that the student's positive test is linked to the existing cluster and this was "incredibly, incredibly encouraging", Hipkins told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking today.

"It's looking likely that they will be a link with the other cases that we're dealing with around the Defence force group," said Hipkins. Two NZDF workers tested positive for the virus earlier this month. One is a worker at Auckland's Jet Park quarantine facility.

Coronavirus response minister Chris Hipkins has made a plea for people to "think twice before sharing information that can't be verified". Photo: RNZ

He said if the link was clearly established the key thing was to find how the shop-worker contracted the infection.

The latest revelations come as the boss of the woman at the centre of the new Covid outbreak has rubbished claims he told her to work despite her feeling sick. He says he has been abused by members of the public and is seeking legal advice.

Officials claim that the woman - aged in her 20s who worked at A-Z Collections in High St in a role serving customers - tried to phone in sick to her job at an Auckland CBD store but ended up coming in and wearing a mask.

The situation has been criticised by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, who says he is frustrated and disappointed by the incident.

It has led to a call for Auckland CBD employees to work from home today.

The woman became symptomatic on Monday, and was tested on Tuesday.

But despite receiving advice to isolate, officials have alleged she talked to her manager, and went to work on Wednesday, wearing a mask.

But the co-owner of the store - who would not give his name - told the New Zealand Herald those claims were not true. And he has called in the lawyers.

"We never knew staff [member] was sick - she never said she had a test," he said.

"We never knew she felt unwell. We just want to tell the truth."

The man said he and his wife - who is the store's other co-owner - have now contacted their lawyer over the claims.

He also said they had been targeted by abusive messages to their cellphone and email account.

"We feel really unsafe," he said.

As well as threats, they had been sent messages telling them to "go back to China", while other messages included their home address.

Goff told NewstalkZB the latest case was a big problem and the worst thing that could've happened.

He said Auckland could beat Covid again, but Aucklanders needed to follow the rules, and work collectively.

The mayor also told RNZ "it is not great news".

"The worst thing that happened in this case is the woman having been told to isolate, then told by a store manager to come into work. That is frankly unbelievable.

"I just can not understand that. It defies common sense. There is a lesson in that, and you think that is a lesson people didn't need to learn."

Shortly after Goff hit out, the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra confirmed that their scheduled concert at the Auckland Town Hall would be performed behind closed doors.

On its Facebook page, the orchestra stated: "For the safety of our audience tonight's concert performance will be CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.

"The APO has just received advice from the Director General of Health regarding the Auckland CBD community case that was reported today.

"The orchestra will still go on stage for The New Zealand Herald Premier Series: Poetry & Passion performance and this will be livestreamed on the APO website and Facebook page. Radio NZ will also broadcast as originally planned."

Earlier, health bosses said people who work in downtown Auckland are being asked to do their jobs from home if possible today.

Director of public health Caroline McElnay said there has been a detailed interview with the confirmed case.

The woman is in a customer-facing role in their job at A-Z Collections on Auckland's High St, McElnay said.

She called in sick to work after being told to isolate but after a conversation with her manager went to work and wore a mask.

The woman's three close contacts are colleagues and friends and are being moved to a isolation hotel. They are all reported to be feeling well.

The woman also took a number of "very short" Uber trips to work and drivers are being contacted and asked to isolate.

The woman's movements have been released.

These include:

• Smith and Caughey's on Queen St on Saturday November 7 (3.50–6pm).

• Red Pig Restaurant, Kitchener St on Saturday November 7 (6-8.30pm)

• Takeaways from Starbucks Queen St and from Sunnytown Restaurant on Sunday November 8 (11.30-11.45am).

• Takeaways from The Gateau House on Queen St on Sunday November 8 (6.40-6.50pm)

• Takeaways from Starbucks Queen St and from Sunnytown Restaurant, Lorne St, on Monday November 9 (11.31-11.40am)

Anyone in the Auckland area and anyone throughout New Zealand should stay home if they have cold and flu symptoms, she said.

Out of an abundance of caution, Aucklanders who work in the CBD should work from home on Friday, said McElnay, and if you have to go into that area you should wear a mask.

The woman's swab is being processed overnight for genome sequencing and has been received by ESR.

An incident involving a fire alarm - where people in managed isolation mingled with apartment guests where the woman lives - is not likely to be a source of infection for the case as it was at 8pm on Monday night.