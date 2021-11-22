Covid case numbers due; PM flags traffic light move

It is expected Auckland and the rest of the country will move into the traffic light system within a day or two of next Monday. Photo: Getty Images

While Cabinet considers whether Auckland is ready to shift to alert level 3.3, one expert predicts case numbers may soon peak in the city.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest Delta figures in a statement at 1pm.

At 4pm today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will make an announcement about Auckland's fate but it's likely residents will be told to be patient, potentially skipping 3.3 entirely in favour of heading straight to the traffic light system next week.

Ardern indicated earlier today that all businesses, including cafes and restaurants, will open again within days of the big review date - November 29.

It is expected Auckland and the rest of the country will then move into the traffic light system within a day or two of next Monday, she told Three's AM Show.

Asked if businesses should expect to be open within a day or two of the November 29 Cabinet decision, she said: "Correct."

Ardern says the country's largest city is on a "very clear" path to what will start to be a somewhat normal life.

Speaking to TVNZ's Breakfast, she said vaccination rates reaching 90 percent coverage in many parts of the city was making a huge difference compared to when the country went into lockdown in mid-August. At that time, the vaccination rate was about 20 percent.

For those hospitality businesses hoping for a move into alert level 3.3 this week, it seems unlikely; given the high number of community cases still being identified in the city.

But Ardern has given a strong indication that those in the hospitality sector should plan to get back to business next week.

"Plan for the 29th. We've already given that certainty - the 29th is the decision day for us around which levels parts of the country will go into," Ardern said.

"But Auckland already know - they're going into red. That means that hospitality reopens - cafes, restaurants, it means gyms, it means all those close personal services everyone has missed. They all reopen."

Napier store's deep clean

A Napier op shop has closed for a deep clean after a person tested positive for Covid in the area.

In a post on Facebook, the Salvation Army said this was purely a precautionary measure and they had not been notified the store was a location of interest.

"We've seen some comments on social media suggesting we are a location of interest for the Covid case in Napier. We just wanted to say that we have NOT been informed by Hawkes Bay District Health Board that we are a location of interest or to close our Carlyle Street store because of a covid case," the post said.

A deep clear was booked for 7am this morning by specialist cleaners, the post said.

"We understand people may be concerned but we want to assure you that we are taking necessary precautions to keep our staff and customers safe."

No locations of interest in Napier have been posted on the Ministry of Health website as of 12.30pm today.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board said last night: "The case agreed with public health to go to a community isolation facility so appropriate health and welfare needs could be met over the coming days."

Police were working together with the Ministry of Health on the circumstances in which the person who later tested positive for Covid-19 left Auckland for Napier.

Mayor warns of 'somewhat dire' modelling for Waikato

Meanwhile, Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter has issued a warning for the Waikato, saying modelling for the Waikato indicates a dire situation for the region for December with a huge increase in Covid cases predicted.

Baxter's warning comes after Ōtorohanga - one of the region's hot spots - has not recorded any new cases over the past few days.

"All the modelling that has been done indicates a somewhat dire situation for the Waikato for December with a huge increase in positive Covid cases across the region predicted," Baxter said on social media.

"Therefore please continue with ensuring you stay safe as possible. Ōtorohanga vaccination rates are still 10 per cent lower than our neighbouring councils of Waipa and Waitomo so if you are still considering getting vaccinated please make that move now for your own protection."

Yesterday there were 149 new community Covid cases reported, with 83 people in hospital.

Most were in Auckland, but a small number popped up in Northland, the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Canterbury.

Then later in the day, two more cases popped up in Northland.

Combined with the 172 cases published on Saturday, which included a Wellington case, it appears Covid has now reached most parts of the North Island and isolated cases are now appearing in the South Island too.

But majority of infected people outside of Auckland still have a clear link to the main outbreak in the city.

Last week, the country hit a record for the highest number of daily community Covid cases. On Tuesday, 222 new cases were reported.