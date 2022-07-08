Covid case numbers revised due to computer glitch

Photo: Getty Images

The number of Covid-19 community cases nationally has been corrected after a computer glitch meant some cases from yesterday were included in today's figures.

In a statement late this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said some cases had been double counted. Today's correct number of cases is 9318, not 13,344 as previously announced today.

The revised figure is around the same level as case numbers reported for the past three days, it said.

In the Southern DHB area, there were 658 new cases today, not 1017 as previously reported.

The number of imported cases - people who have recently travelled overseas - was also affected by the same error, and the the correct figure is 275, not the 390 incorrectly published earlier in the day.

There are 587 people in hospital with the virus, and there have been 23 more deaths, including two in the South.

The ministry said 18 of the deaths occurred in the current month and four others in May and June. There is also one death from January last year now being reported, following the cause of death assessment being completed.

Two of these deaths were in the Southern DHB area. Of the others, seven were from Auckland region, one each from Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Hawkes Bay, Taranaki, Tairawhiti, Whanganui and MidCentral, two were from the Wellington region, and four were from Canterbury / West Coast.

One person was in their 60s, three were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s, and six were aged over 90. Nine were women and 14 were men.

Today’s reported deaths take the pandemic total to 1651, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 16.

"Today's new cases of Covid-19 show a further rise in case numbers," the ministry said.

"We are continuing to keep our response to the current community outbreak of Covid-19 under review and will adapt it as the outbreak and pandemic evolve, and as part of our resurgence planning."

The breakdown of today's 587 Covid hospitalisations is: Northland: 13; Waitematā: 128; Counties Manukau: 38; Auckland: 35; Waikato: 57; Bay of Plenty: 32; Lakes: 14; Hawke's Bay: 20; MidCentral: 18; Whanganui: 6; Taranaki: 11; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 4; Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley: 60; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury and West Coast: 90; South Canterbury: 15; Southern: 31.

There are currently nine Covid patients in ICU or HDU.

