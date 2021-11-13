Covid case in Taupo, how many more in NZ today?

Regional New Zealand is again in the Covid-19 spotlight after a person in Taupō tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the case after Taupō mayor David Trewavas revealed it this morning. He urged residents to get tested and, if they haven't yet, get vaccinated.

The case follows the discovery on Thursday night of six infected people - all linked to each other and to the Auckland outbreak - in Stratford. The Taranaki town, which remains at alert level 2, had 10 days earlier been the location of positive wastewater tests.

The ministry will announce the latest Covid-19 case numbers in New Zealand this afternoon.

Auckland, where the Delta variant was first detected on August 17, had most of the new cases yesterday - 181 of 201 announced yesterday were in the city.

Waikato, part of which is, like Auckland, under step 2 of alert level 3 restrictions, had 15 new cases yesterday.

Northland, entirely back in level 2 after part of the Far North spent just over a week in level 3, continues to have a small number of daily cases - four were reported yesterday.

The remaining case yesterday was one of the six infected people in Stratford, with the remaining five cases to be included in today's numbers. One out of the six had been vaccinated, authorities said.

The Stratford cases, identified after a tip-off from a member of the public and tested after days of persuasion by health officials, have close contacts in Wairarapa. They're being tested.

There have also been wastewater detection scares in Gisborne and Napier this month, despite there being no MIQ facilities or known cases of Covid-19 self-isolating in either location.

Detections were made between November 1 and November 3, but none since.

The virus hasn't been detected in other parts of the country in the last week, but warnings have been sounded that it was coming to all of New Zealand - most recently by Taranaki District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Jonathan Jarman, following the Stratford cases.

"We know that", he told RNZ yesterday.

"It's just a matter of time when it happens ... but we're going to have Covid amongst us in the very near future. It's going to become reality."

Yesterday there were 81 people in hospital, including 11 in ICU, but the hospital system was coping, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said.

Intensive care units were 70 per cent full, and ventilator capacity was at 15 percent.

"We can manage, but it is important that we limit the loads on our hospitals."

The push to get as many eligible people vaccinated as possible continues.

Of those in hospital yesterday 51 were unvaccinated, 20 have had one dose, one has their second dose - but fewer than 14 days before becoming infected - and five are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine mandates across many people-facing professions have already kicked in or will soon - as of Monday education, health and disability sector workers must have had their first jab.

There are reports thousands may walk away from their jobs, and the mandates have been a focal point of protests this week, including one outside Parliament attended by several thousand people.