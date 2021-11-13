Covid case in Taupo, mayor says

Covid has now spread to Taupō after an outbreak in Taranaki, according to the city's mayor.

David Trewavas says he's been informed of a Covid-19 case in the community.

He said he was informed by the Ministry of Health late last night, however, he is still awaiting further details.

Trewavas expressed disappointment and said he knew the day would unfortunately come.

He's urging locals to get tested and vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, a mall in Hamilton has become a location of interest in the Delta outbreak after a person with Covid was there two days in a row.

The person was at North Beach Te Awa Mall between 8.15am and 6.15pm on Monday, November 8 and again on Tuesday, November 9, the Ministry of Health announced this morning.

Anyone who was at the mall on those days should self-monitor for 14 days after the exposure date. If any symptoms developed they should get a test and stay home until they received a negative test result - and until 24 hours after their symptoms ended.

The latest case comes as evidence emerges that the Delta outbreak has established a toehold in Taranaki and is infecting more than 100 people a day in Auckland, although officials say the health system is coping.

Some people have pestered health professionals to get vaccine exemptions and anti-Government protesters have threatened a low-speed Saturday demonstration.

Covid-19 is making inroads in the Waikato, with a new Ōtorohanga College case emerging yesterday, and is lingering in Northland, with four new cases.

As efforts continue to suppress regional outbreaks, festering questions about MIQ and the new traffic light system look set to influence political discussions in weeks ahead.

There were 81 people in hospital with Covid-19 yesterday, including 11 in intensive care units.

The majority of the hospitalised were unvaccinated. Only five were fully vaccinated.

Intensive care units were 70 per cent full, and ventilator capacity was at 15 per cent.

"We can manage, but it is important that we limit the loads on our hospitals," director of public health Caroline McElnay said.

A 68-year-old father died in isolation at his Glen Eden home this week. He is the third person known to have died with Covid-19 while isolating at home.

"People have died this week and that is tragic for their friends and family," McElnay said at yesterday's 1pm Wellington press conference.

"It is a sad reminder that Covid is potentially fatal, and this is particularly true if you are unvaccinated."