Covid case thought to be in Auckland was actually in Napier

A Covid positive man is likely to have been out in the Hawke's Bay community for six days before the public was notified.

Health authorities believed the man, who had tested positive for Covid-19, was still in Auckland, when in fact he had travelled down to Napier several days before.

On Saturday night it was announced by the Hawke's Bay District Health Board that the permitted traveller had returned a positive result for the virus from tests taken before he arrived in Hawke's Bay.

The man is now isolating in Napier and close contacts have so far returned negative results.

It has now been revealed the case only came to the DHB's attention after it was raised with them by a member of the public.

Director-general of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield acknowledged there was a "system failure" during Monday afternoon's post-Cabinet press conference.

"This person was tested in Auckland and then travelled from Auckland down to Hawke's Bay.

"When the positive test was notified by the lab and the person was notified and isolated they were in Hawke's Bay by that time."

He said Healthline had taken over the man's ongoing care and was making daily phone calls.

However, it appeared their callers had assumed the man was still in Auckland and failed to notify the DHB.

"This was just something the system should have notified the public health unit. It didn't and we've followed up to make sure the system will do that in the future."

Steps had been taken to ensure there was no repeat, he said.

"We now have a flag for them to notify the public health unit."

Two locations have so far been identified in relation to the case.

HBDHB medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the man had visited Carlyle St Big Barrel liquor store the previous Monday (November 15) between 6pm and 7pm.

Jones stated that the man had also visited Paper Plus in Hastings St between 3.30pm and 4.30pm last Tuesday. This is at odds with the Ministry of Health's locations of interest website, which listed the Paper Plus visit as being on Monday (November 15) between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

Hawke's Bay Today has asked the ministry for clarification.

A close contact of the case told RNZ the man had been in Napier since Sunday 14 November, but did not see his result until Saturday 20 November, when the case was announced publicly.

RNZ has agreed not to name the close contact to protect his privacy, but has verified his self-isolation status.

He believed the man had been out in the community during that week.

He said posts on social media that were sharing the news articles about the case were "hearsay and wrong".

"[There is] also the fact that the people need to know that he's been out and about in the community rather than isolating how as people think."

The case had three children at Onekawa School, but the children tested negative so there was not believed to be any risk at the school.

Two police officers who came into contact with the case are self-isolating, and received negative day-one tests, a spokesperson said.

Police were working together with the Ministry of Health on the circumstances in which the Covid positive person left Auckland for Napier.