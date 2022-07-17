Covid cases at border surging

Prof Michael Baker. Photo: supplied

The number of Covid cases coming into New Zealand has shot up from 10 a day earlier this year to 300 a day as the country's overall infection numbers surge.

With borders open and holidaying New Zealanders returning home, cases have jumped and more than half of them are the more infectious new sub-variants, epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says.

"The number of cases detected at the border jumped from 10 a day in early March and then in June it jumped and we hit 100," Baker said.

"Since then it has really shot up and hit 300 in early July. It is going up rapidly at the moment."

Baker said the driver for the higher numbers was the increase in people coming in - and also Omicron was surging in source countries and in New Zealand.

"As soon as we changed our system from MIQ to home isolation, the numbers of new variants have been rising," Baker said.

"I guess the big message is we are fully connected to the rest of the world and we will see more of these new variants."

Baker said there was no longer a "four-week lag" between cases in Auckland spreading to the rest of New Zealand.

With flights from overseas into all major cities, cases throughout New Zealand were more even.

Baker said half of the cases were from Australia but noted New Zealand was now "properly connected with the diversity of these viruses from around the world."

He advised New Zealanders with an overseas trip booked to make sure they were fully vaccinated with any boosters available to them.

"A lot of travellers will be in older age groups, so the booster strengthens immunity, cellular immunity and antibodies.

"It gives you some protection from infection but also protects you from serious outcomes."

He said mask use was still the best line of defence for the airborne disease.

"People should be wearing a mask anywhere indoors."

RNZ reports, meanwhile, that GPs are concerned antiviral treatments for Covid-19 could cause reactions in patients with comorbidities.

From tomorrow, the access criteria for three antiviral treatments will include people aged 75 years and over and those who already have been in intensive care because of the virus.

General Practice Owners Association chair Tim Malloy told RNZ that although the intention was good, there were real risks associated with the treatments.

"Our biggest worry in primary care is of course that that could generate even more work."

Another risk was that some of the antivirals' formula could interact poorly with other common medications, he said.

It was important patients with comorbidities didn't change their current treatments in order to take the antivirals, Malloy said.

Malloy was concerned it could lead to more people needing hospital treatment.

On Saturday, 29 more people were recorded as having died with Covid in New Zealand, and there were 9241 community cases reported.