Covid cases continue climb in South

Photo: Getty Images

Community Covid-19 cases continue to climb in the South, with a new record figure of 1631 reported today.

Yesterday the South recorded a high of 1439 cases.

New Zealand's Covid death toll has now passed 200, with 11 new deaths announced today, as well as 20,087 new community cases.

Some 210 people have now died linked to the coronavirus since the pandemic closed borders in New Zealand in March 2020.

The latest deaths include two from Northland, five from the Auckland region, one from Bay of Plenty and three from the Wellington region. One person was aged in their 30s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, four were in their 80s and four in their 90s. Six were men and five were women. The seven-day rolling average of deaths is nine.

There are also 960 people in hospital with the virus today - down from 1016 yesterday - but the number of people in intensive care has grown from 25 yesterday to 31 today.

There are 19 in hospital in the Southern DHB area.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 23; North Shore: 158; Middlemore: 217; Auckland: 201 ; Waikato: 85; Bay of Plenty: 38; Lakes: 12; Tairāwhiti: 4, Hawke’s Bay: 39; Taranaki: 11; Whanganui: 6; MidCentral: 21; Hutt Valley: 15; Capital and Coast: 40; Wairarapa: 5; Nelson Marlborough: 12; Canterbury: 51; South Canterbury: 3; Southern: 19

The Ministry of Health said there were 4122 new community cases in Auckland, down slightly from yesterday's 4291 cases. The case numbers in Canterbury also dropped by 20 from 3488 yesterday to 3468 today.

Latest community cases: The rest of today's cases were in the Northland (727), Waikato (1726), Bay of Plenty (1290), Lakes (505), Hawke's Bay (1,064), MidCentral (919), Whanganui (388), Taranaki (679), Tairāwhiti (339), Wairarapa (276), Capital and Coast (1259), Hutt Valley (720), Nelson Marlborough (584), Canterbury (3468), South Canterbury (319), Southern (1631), and West Coast (56) DHBs.

The Ministry said 34 cases were also identified at the border.

New Zealand has now recorded a total of 517,495 confirmed cases of Covid.

There were 3972 booster doses given yesterday, as well as 194 first doses; 388 second doses; 29 third primary doses; 208 paediatric first doses and 4028 paediatric second doses.

Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Total numbers will always be the formal daily case tally as reported to the WHO.

- RNZ and ODT Online