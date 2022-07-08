Covid cases top 1000 in South

Photo: Getty Images

The number of community Covid-19 cases in the South has exceeded 1000 today, the first time since the end of April.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Health said there were 1017 new cases in the Southern DHB area as nationally numbers surge, up almost 3000 from yesterday.

The South last recorded more than 1000 cases on April 28, with 1065 and the region has had 27 days with 1000-plus cases since the pandemic began in New Zealand in March 2020.

The Ministry of Health said today there were 13,344 new community cases nationally, up from 10,710 yesterday.

There are 587 people in hospital with the virus today, and there have been 23 more deaths, including two in the South.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 8313.

The ministry said 18 of the deaths occurred in the current month and four others in May and June. There is also one death from January last year now being reported, following the cause of death assessment being completed.

Two of these deaths were in the Southern DHB area. Of the others, seven were from Auckland region, one each from Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Hawkes Bay, Taranaki, Tairawhiti, Whanganui and MidCentral, two were from the Wellington region, and four were from Canterbury / West Coast.

One person was in their 60s, three were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s, and six were aged over 90. Nine were women and 14 were men.

Today’s reported deaths take the pandemic total to 1651, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 16.

"Today's new cases of Covid-19 show a further rise in case numbers," the ministry said.

"We are continuing to keep our response to the current community outbreak of Covid-19 under review and will adapt it as the outbreak and pandemic evolve, and as part of our resurgence planning."

The breakdown of today's 587 Covid hospitalisations is: Northland: 13; Waitematā: 128; Counties Manukau: 38; Auckland: 35; Waikato: 57; Bay of Plenty: 32; Lakes: 14; Hawke's Bay: 20; MidCentral: 18; Whanganui: 6; Taranaki: 11; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 4; Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley: 60; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury and West Coast: 90; South Canterbury: 15; Southern: 31.

There are currently nine Covid patients in ICU or HDU.

