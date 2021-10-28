Thursday, 28 October 2021

Covid in Christchurch: Locations of interest revealed

    The locations of interest related to the two Covid cases in Christchurch have been revealed.

    Two people from the same household tested positive for the virus last night after one travelled to Auckland, arriving back in Christchurch about a fortnight ago.

    The locations are:

    • The Mad Dairy Hornby - October 18 (12:45 PM - 1:15 PM)
    • Burger King Curletts Rd Sockburn - October 18 (4:30 PM - 5:30 PM)
    • Supervalue Fendalton Village - October 18 (6:45 PM - 7:45 PM)
    • Try's Bakery Islington - October 20 (7:30 AM - 8:30 AM)
    • Caltex Blenheim Road Riccarton - October 20 (5:45 PM - 6:15 PM)
    • Pannell Discounter Wainoni - October 22 (1:00 PM - 1:45 PM)
    • Kims Corner Dairy Bryndwr - October 23 (4:30 PM - 5:15 PM)
    • New World Bishopdale - October 25 (11:30 AM - 12:30 PM)
    • Kens Takeaways Bishopdale - October 27 (4:00 PM - 5:00 PM)

    The Ministry of Health was made aware of the cases last night.

    It was revealed this morning that both of the cases were unvaccinated and had not been using the contact tracing app regularly.

    Both people live in the Bishopdale area.

    One of the cases travelled to Auckland to provide childcare. They were not considered infectious when they travelled back to Christchurch on October 15.

    The other case is a truck driver who worked for four days during their infectious period.

    The company they work for is assisting with tracking their whereabouts during those days.

