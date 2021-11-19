Covid community case reported in Wellington

The community case in Wellington was picked up as a result of routine testing, the Ministry of Health said. Photo: Getty Images

The Covid-19 Delta outbreak has spread to the capital, with a community case under investigation in the Wellington region.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said a weak positive Covid-19 result was picked up as part of routine surveillance testing in Wellington last night.

This was for an essential worker from Auckland working in the city.

"The result could indicate a historical case or a case in the earlier stages of infection," the statement said.

HEB Construction has confirmed it was notified by the Ministry last night of a weak positive result in a worker in Wellington. He is not symptomatic and is double vaccinated.

Porirua doctor Bryan Betty, who is also head of the College of a GPs, told RNZ's Midday Report they were notified this morning of the case.

RNZ understands the construction worker has been in isolation since the weak positive test result earlier this week.

Dr Betty said it was a matter of when not if Covid would reach Wellington, but it reinforced the urgent need for vaccination and the clock was ticking.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker told the programme she was very worried about the dangerously low vaccination rates in some areas, particularly Cannons Creek and Waitangirua, where coverage rates are in the low 60s.

She said disinformation is a big factor behind vaccine reluctance in some communities.

"We've had lots of people say: 'Put the spoon test up to me, you're going to put magnets in me'.

"The other thing is: 'Jacinda [Ardern] is not telling me what to do'. Now Jacinda is advising people [to get vaccinated], but it's not that she's telling you. You do it for yourself and your family."

She said she saw a large queue for testing yesterday and both the testing stations and vaccination clinics were working well.

Baker said health authorities are holding a big vaccine push tomorrow in Waitangirua, where coverage rates are in the low 60s.

"I'm really pleading with people to get on board and get vaccinated."