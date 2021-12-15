Covid death in Tauranga; 74 new cases

There are 74 new community Covid-19 cases today and another Covid-related death to report.

The person who died was being cared for at Tauranga Hospital.

"The family has requested that no further details be released and, out of respect for those wishes, we will be making no further comment at this time," the Ministry of Health said in today's update.

The death is the 47th related to the virus in New Zealand.

The new cases today are in Auckland (56), Waikato (9), Bay of Plenty (7), Lakes (1), and Canterbury (1). The Canterbury case was announced yesterday but came in after the reporting cut-off period.

There are 61 people in hospital with the virus, including four in ICU. Of those being treated in hospital, 11 are in North Shore, 24 in Auckland, 22 in Middlemore, 2 in Waikato, 1 in Tauranga and 1 in Christchurch.

The average age of current hospitalisations has gone up slightly to 50.

There are 15 new cases of Covid-19 in the Taranaki township of Eltham. The cases will be officially added to tomorrow's numbers.

The cases are self-isolating and initial interviews suggest they are all linked to the Eltham case reported on Sunday.

Links to four of these new cases are already confirmed and investigations are under way to identify, isolate, and test any close contacts and determine any locations of interest.

People in Taranaki are asked to monitor the ministry's locations of interest page.

The majority of these new cases are in pupils who usually attend a school in Eltham, which is now closed for the summer break.

Local public health officials are working with the school on public health advice for the school community, including isolation and testing for some individuals.

It comes after two new cases were revealed in Eltham and Hāwera last night.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who is today absent from Parliament and in Eltham leading the testing response, said she understands case numbers today have ballooned from the 11 initially reported.

"We are above 20 confirmed and probable cases now. I don't think we will be seeing the back of this for some time to come," the MP said.

The initial 11 cases from Eltham Primary School were detected via saliva testing operated by the two iwi, in place in the town on Sunday. Ngarewa-Packer says chances are a number of the cases wouldn't have been identified if saliva testing wasn't readily available.

"These kids don't like the idea of a big stick up their nose. Saliva testing probably really helped getting them out here."

Ngarewa-Packer says she has today spoken to a number of the families affected by the outbreak in Eltham, many of which are shocked and confused.

"These whānau are going to be in isolation for Christmas. They don't know what happens with work, with whānau and some of them only have one person in the house with Covid - they don't know if they'll get it too, or may even already have it.

"It's a scary time for a lot of whānau here, but the community is wrapping around them."

Vaccinations

Counties Manukau DHB has now reached 90 percent fully vaccinated, bringing all three Auckland Metro DHBs to 90 percent or more fully vaccinated. Auckland DHB is now sitting on 95 percent and Waitemata DHB is on 92 percent.

New Zealand is now 7417 doses away from being nationally 90 percent fully vaccinated.

There were 2485 first doses; 7877 second doses; 869 third primary doses and 9229 booster doses given yesterday.

