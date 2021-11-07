Covid numbers drop - 113 new community cases

There are 113 new community cases of Covid-19 in the country today, significantly down on yesterday's number.

Most of the new cases (109) are in Auckland. There are three in Waikato and one in Northland.

The tally is a big drop on yesterday's record 206 cases.

The Ministry of Health has released the latest figures in a press release this afternoon.

There are 74 people in hospital with the virus today, including five in ICU. All those in hospital are in Auckland.

There have been positive wastewater results across Auckland including in Oneroa on Waiheke Island and in Waiuku in the south of Auckland, both on November 2.

A person who arrived on October 30 from the UK via Singapore has also tested positive in MIQ.

As announced yesterday, there were unexpected wastewater detections in Stratford on November 2, Gisborne on November 1 and 3, and Napier on November 3. The latest test results for Hastings and Wairoa (returned yesterday), and Huntly are all negative.

Anyone in those areas - including people who may have travelled outside the area recently - is urged to get tested if they have symptoms.

One of today's three cases in the Waikato was reported yesterday but included in today's official tally. The other two are from Hamilton and Ōtorohanga. One was a known contact of previous cases and was already isolating; links for the second case are still being investigated.

There are now 18 cases in Northland. The person whose infection was reported today is a contact of a case in Kaitaia and has been isolating at home.

PM confirms Christmas pledge

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning confirmed Aucklanders will be able to "travel through summer" and be reunited with families over Christmas.

However, exactly how that will happen and when, including if vaccinations will be required remains unclear.

It comes after a week of mixed messages over the logistical challenge faced with moving roughly 40,000 Aucklanders across a border, and into areas with lower vaccination rates, at the busiest time of the year.

The city also remains locked off from Waiheke Island, which is highly dependent on tourism and Aucklanders over the summer period.

Speaking to Q+A's Jack Tame, Ardern said it was "admittedly a tricky transition period".

"The thing that we've been absolutely clear around is that we will have Aucklanders able to travel through summer and they will be able to reunite with family for Christmas."

What would make the process simpler would be if each district health board reached the 90 per cent full vaccination, and the Covid protection framework, or traffic light system, would be implemented where hard borders were not required.

"We're working it through. But we are committed to people being reunited over this summer period," Ardern told Q+A.

Taranaki, Hawke's Bay and the Gisborne region also remain on alert after the virus was detected in wastewater systems, while health teams are urging anyone at a tangi in Porirua led by gang members to get tested.