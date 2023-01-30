Covid numbers drop again

Photo: Getty Images

The weekly number of new community cases of Covid-19 has fallen again, to 10,589, the Ministry of Health has reported.

The Southern region recorded 662 cases.

The ministry also reported 28 deaths with Covid-19, including two from the South.

Of the deaths being reported today: one was from Northland, six were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, four were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, three were from Whanganui, two were from Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, and three were from Canterbury.

One was in their 50s, three were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, 11 were in their 80s and five were aged over 90. Of these people, 12 were women and 15 were men.

There were also 189 people in hospital at midnight Sunday including four cases in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average is now 1508, down from last week's figure of 1979.

Today's figure compares to 13,880 new cases, 79 further deaths and 242 people in hospital announced last Tuesday.