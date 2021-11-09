Covid numbers on eve of Auckland alert level change

The Ministry of Health is set to reveal its tally of new Covid infections just hours before restrictions are eased across Auckland and quarantine-free flights touch down from Pacific nations.

The latest figures are set to be released in a statement around 1pm.

The change to alert level 3.2 comes as Auckland recorded its second highest day of cases since the outbreak started, with 182 of yesterday's 190 cases in Auckland. The highest number of daily cases so far was reached on Sunday with 206 cases.

From 11.59pm today Auckland retailers will be allowed to open their doors for the first time in more than three months and outdoor gatherings can extend to up to 25 people from multiple bubbles.

Northland will also change alert levels this week - moving from alert level 3 to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Thursday. Despite an additional Northland case emerging yesterday, Cabinet had been assured by the Ministry of Health that it could be managed by contact tracers.

Waikato remains in alert level 3.2 for a second week with its settings being reviewed next Monday. It recorded seven new cases in the region yesterday.

The easing of restrictions in Auckland and Northland come as the first one-way quarantine-free flight from the Pacific nations lands in Auckland within hours.

The first flight arrives from Tonga at 7.45pm, followed by one from Samoa on November 13 and another from Vanuatu on November 20.

Despite Auckland and Waikato both being in level 3.2 from tomorrow, the border separating the two regions will remain in place to manage the spread, Health Minister Andrew Little told Newstalk ZB this morning.

The Government is also set to make an announcement tomorrow on when school's will re-open. Little said it would be a managed roll-out over the next few weeks. Junior high school students are set to be the next ones to return so they can prepare for exams.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she will give a firm date on when Aucklanders will be able to leave the city next week.

Ardern has confirmed they will be able to leave the City of Sails for Christmas following backlash last week where people were concerned they would be trapped or have to enter a lottery of sorts to get an allocated time slot for when they could cross the border.