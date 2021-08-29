'Covid is part of our future' - Robertson

Deputy PM Grant Robertson. Photo: RNZ

New Zealand can take over other OECD countries by the end of this year if Kiwis keep up the level of vaccination rates the Government has seen so far this lockdown.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson also told Newstalk ZB the more New Zealanders who are vaccinated will mean less chance of level 4 lockdowns happening in the future.

The goal was to ease border restrictions but that, along with working out how to live with Covid, could only happen if the country had a high vaccination rate.

"We want to move to different barriers at the border, where we were looking at low, medium, high risk countries and that if you had been to a low risk country you could come and go pretty easily.

"It's about giving ourselves options for 2022. I think the thing that we are all getting our heads around, is that Covid is going to be part of our future, and that is really a question of how we're going to manage it, but vaccination is critical, other public health measures will be needed.

"But these kind of lockdowns are what we want to avoid and we will be able to once we get that vaccination level up."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced 83 new Covid cases today, bringing the country's total to 511.

Of those cases, one was in Wellington and the remainder in Auckland.

There are seven sub-clusters, the largest of which involves the Mangere church with 237 while the Birkdale cluster has 68.

Robertson said New Zealand wouldn't run out of vaccine.

"We won't run out of vaccine. We have orders coming and by the end of October we will have everything in terms of the vaccination that we need."

The country received a delivery of around 320,000 doses a few days ago but if the country got to the point where it was tight, they would simply manage the maximum amount of doses given out until it was.

As for New Zealand having the lowest rate of vaccinations in the OECD and whether we would shake off that title, Robertson said "absolutely".