Sunday, 8 May 2022

Covid: PM isolating after partner Clarke Gayford tests positive

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and fiancee Clarke Gayford arrive during a visit to the Pasifika...
    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and fiancee Clarke Gayford arrive during a visit to the Pasifika Youth Vax Festival at Cannons Creek Cage in Porirua in October last year. Photo: Getty
    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will go into home isolation after partner Clarke Gayford tested positive to Covid-19.

    Ardern broke the news on social media this morning with a post of a card her daughter Neve had made for Mother's Day.

    She said Gayford "woke up feeling a bit average and has tested positive ... so we have 7 days of family time ahead of us!"

    She said she and daughter Neve are "fine".

    "I'll be working from home so anyone who watches question time, or is attending my Business NZ speech on Wednesday, you'll still see me remotely."

    Neve's card read "Yay! It is Mother's Day. I love fishy kisses. I love you like hot lava!"

    NZ Herald

