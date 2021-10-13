Covid-positive truckie in Northland as Govt eyes alert level shifts

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: Getty

A Covid-positive truckie who travelled to Northland has thrown a last-minute curveball as the Government considers lowering that region and Waikato to level 2 from Friday.

But the outlook for Auckland remains grim with the number of active mystery cases jumping five-fold since a week ago.

That increase in Auckland is seeing greater scrutiny on preventing the virus from being carried out of the city, following cases that have already taken Delta from Auckland to Palmerston North, Waikato and Northland.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed this morning a truck driver who travelled to Northland has now also tested positive for Covid. He said the driver was in the tyre-delivery business, and there was potentially one day of exposure in Northland.

Hipkins told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking today people were already sharing information about the case but it would "not necessarily" shake the imminent decision for Waikato or Northland to move to level 2 from 11.59pm tomorrow.

Appearing on The AM Show, Hipkins said things were looking encouraging for an alert level move in Waikato, and possibly also in Northland.

When asked about the strength of the border, he said people needed to prove they'd had a test and they were trying to keep the border as tight as they could.

But he said it was going to be increasingly difficult to keep Covid in Auckland. "It's a question of time before we start to see cases popping up around the country and we need to be ready for that," he said.

A 22-year-old Auckland woman yesterday pleaded guilty in the Whangārei District Court on one charge of failing to comply with Covid restrictions under the Public Health Act 2020 by travelling outside of Auckland without a personal travel exemption.

The woman, who was subject to court-imposed conditions at the time, hid in the boot of a car and travelled to Northland on Friday last week.

A Covid testing centre in Auckland. File photo

"It's clear that the outbreak in Auckland is getting worse, so it's crucial to look at measures of slowing regional spread," Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank said.

Auckland cases were doubling about every 12 days on average, which could see daily case numbers climb to 160 by early November, he said.

"The virus has leaked out on several occasions now, and with some of the region's low vaccination rates, it would be devastating if the virus found its way into those communities."

Those leaving Auckland need to be tested, but don't need to wait for a negative result before crossing the boundary.

They can also bypass the testing requirement with a medical certificate saying they don't have symptoms.

Hipkins speaks to Mike Hosking

Hosking outlined the grim outlook highlighted by experts such as Rod Jackson and Michael Plank - and Hipkins acknowledged it was a "challenging environment".

Hipkins said there wasn't a hard and fast vaccination target but 90 percent was a good start.

Auckland was yesterday sitting around 87 percent single jab, so it was an achievable target, he said - and he later told The AM Show he expected Auckland would achieve the 90 percent first-jab target this weekend.

Hipkins said officials were seeing more unlinked cases and the outbreak was affecting a broader cross-section of residents. But officials were also seeing an encouraging uptake of vaccinations in critical communities and demographics, including Māori.

When pressed on what vaccination rate was needed for restrictions to ease in Auckland, he said it was more complicated than that, and depended on where pockets of unvaccinated people were. "It is a mix of different things that come into play," he said.

He wanted to reiterate that the higher the vaccination rate, the better.

Hosking pushed Hipkins on a goal, a target that Kiwis could work to, but Hipkins said if they were looking for absolute certainty "it's impossible at this point". There were still things that could change while also trying to give people as much freedom as possible.

Asked on TVNZ about a pathway out of the lockdown and if Auckland would be at level 2 by November, Hipkins said they set out to ease the region down in three steps. Currently the region was at step one.

"It's difficult to give people certainty without giving them false certainty," he said.

As for booster shots for people who had jabs earlier in the year, Hipkins said the scientific community had been divided but the evidence was getting clearer - they were safe, they had access to supplies and they would move ahead as soon as they had approval.

Alert-level decision day

The Government will today reveal alert level decisions in Northland and the Waikato, as well as provide an update on when schools in Auckland might open, having pushed back the initial October 18 date.

Yesterday there were three cases in the Waikato, but they were household contacts and already in isolation. There are no unlinked cases, and testing rates have remained high.

Plank said level 2 in the Waikato from Friday looked like a safe move, provided there were no surprises in today's case numbers.

Level 2 prospects for Northland are a bit murkier, but health officials hope to know more about the level of risk after talking to one of two people who travelled from Auckland to Northland and back in early October.

She was picked up in west Auckland by police on Monday night, moved to the Jet Park quarantine facility, and is said to be cooperating with contact tracers.

She is one of her travel companion's 18 close contacts across Auckland, Northland and Wellington - and the only one who has tested positive.

Last night a new location of interest was added to the previous six in Northland - a Subway eatery in Whangarei.