Covid in South: 900 new cases, 2 deaths

There are 8454 community cases, 481 hospitalisations and 24 deaths to report today.

Today’s seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7746 – last Wednesday it was 7884, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update.

Today there are 24 deaths of people with Covid-19. The deaths being reported today include 12 people who have died over the past three days and an additional 12 people who have died since March 5.

Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 801 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Nine people were from Auckland; four from Waikato; two from Bay of Plenty; one from Whanganui; one from MidCentral; two from the Greater Wellington region; three from Canterbury and two from Southern.

One person was under-10; one was between 10 and 19-years-old, two were in their 40s; one in their 50s, two in their 60s; nine in their 70s; five in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Of these people, seven were female and 17 were male.

Today there are 900 new cases in the South being reported.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (222), Auckland (2,568), Waikato (501), Bay of Plenty (256), Lakes (142), Hawke’s Bay (278), MidCentral (308), Whanganui (102), Taranaki (245), Tairāwhiti (79), Wairarapa (112), Capital and Coast (614), Hutt Valley (231), Nelson Marlborough (281), Canterbury (1,418), South Canterbury (106), Southern (900), West Coast (85), Unknown (6)

Cases in hospital: total number 481: Northland: 29; Waitemata: 72; Counties Manukau: 75; Auckland: 89; Waikato: 35; Bay of Plenty: 28; Lakes: 2; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 13; Taranaki: 3; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 6; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 5; Capital and Coast: 13; Nelson Marlborough: 11; Canterbury: 71; South Canterbury: 1; West Coast: 1; Southern: 25