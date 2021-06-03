Covid update: 1 case in MIQ, 1 historical

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced

There is one new case and one historical case to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 17.

Since the start of the year there have been 67 historical cases, out of a total of 509 cases.

This is an increase of two historical cases since yesterday. The tally includes the historical case announced today and a case previously reported on 30 May which has now been reclassified as historical.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2325.

Melbourne update

All travellers who are currently in New Zealand who have been in the Greater Melbourne Region since May 20 are required to isolate and be tested and to remain in isolation until a negative test result is returned.

The "vast majority" of arrivals from May 20-25 have now either been tested or are not required to be tested, the MoH said.

Contact tracers are following up the remainder of the group.

A data reconciliation has identified an additional 48 people in New Zealand who are required to isolate and be tested, having arrived as part of a cohort of 177 people in addition to the 4532 earlier identified by the Ministry.

The total number of travellers who arrived in New Zealand from Melbourne from May 20-25 has therefore increased to 4749.

All of the original cohort of 4532 have been contacted, advised to get a test and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Of the group of 177 people, 129 have already returned to Australia. Forty-one of the remainder have been called, advised to get a test and isolate, and contact tracers are today attempting to contact the remaining seven people.

These additional 177 people were identified after a detailed look back to confirm all Quarantine Free Travel flights that had arrived during the period 20-25 May had been included in the testing and isolation requirements.

Of the 4,749 travellers, just under 90% have either already been tested or are exempt from testing: