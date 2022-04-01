Covid update: 13,475 new cases, 17 deaths

There are 13,475 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today as well as 17 deaths.

The Ministry of Health updated the daily case numbers by statement this afternoon.

The deaths being reported today include people who have died over the past seven days, including 15 in the past two days. Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 355 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 17.

Of the people whose deaths being reporting today, seven were from the Auckland region, two from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes DHB, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from the Wellington region, one from Canterbury, one from the West Coast, and two from Southern.

Two people were in their 50s, four people were in their 60s, five people were in their 70s, three in their 80s and three were over-90.

Fifteen were male and two were female.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, Today's seven-day rolling average is 14,171, while the seven-day rolling average of cases as at last Friday was 17,197.

There were 1243 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Southern DHB area to report today.

Nationally 764 people with Covid-19 are in hospital, of these 31 are in ICU or HDU.

There are 30 people with Covid-19 in Southern hospitals, the most to date.