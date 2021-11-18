Covid update: 167 cases, 2 in Canterbury, 2 more deaths

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch. Photo: Getty Images

There are 167 new community cases and two further deaths to report today, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

Of the new cases being reported today, 142 are in Auckland, 17 are in Waikato, five are in Northland, and Lakes DHB, Bay of Plenty and Canterbury have one each.

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

One of the Canterbury cases was announced yesterday and is being officially added to the case numbers today.

The other is a household contact of the first case and is already in isolation. This second case will be added to the case tally tomorrow, as details came in after the ministry's usual cut-off period.

"We also continue to advise passengers on flight NZ1295 from Auckland to Christchurch on Saturday 13 November to get a test today, if they haven’t already, and monitor for symptoms for the next 10 days, following the two current Christchurch cases travelling on the flight prior to testing positive."

Yesterday in Canterbury there were 1641 community tests processed and 2919 vaccinations given.

A new cases has been detected in Tauranga. Photo: Photo: Getty Images

Covid case in Tauranga

Two Covid-19 cases have now also been found in the Bay of Plenty. One is in Mount Maunganui and the other is in Tauranga.

"This Tauranga case came in after the official 9am cut-off time for reporting and will be formally included in tomorrow’s figures."

This follows further positive detections of Covid-19 reported yesterday in wastewater samples in both Tauranga and Mount Maunganui.

Interviews are continuing to determine case movements.

Two new deaths

The Ministry has also revealed there are two new deaths of patients with Covid-19 to report today.

A woman in her 80s has died at Middlemore Hospital.

"As is appropriate, no further information will be released until conversations with the woman’s family have concluded."

A man in his 90s has also died in North Shore Hospital. He had been living at the Edmonton Meadows Care Home.

The man had a number of underlying health conditions and was receiving appropriate ward-level care after being admitted earlier this month with Covid-19.

There are now 6334 cases in the current outbreak.

There are 85 people with Covid-19 in hospitals around New Zealand, down from 88 yesterday. Six of these are in ICU or HDU.

Yesterday there were 20,408 doses of the vaccine administered, of these 6197 were first doses and 14,211 were second doses.

Of the five new cases in Northland, two are in Dargaville, one is in Whangârei, one is in the Far North and one is in Kaikohe. All of the cases are linked.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service and Auckland DHB continue to provide support to the residents and staff at the Rosaria Rest Home, Avondale. Five residents have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Today there are 17 new cases of Covid-19 to report in Waikato.

A number of these cases were only confirmed this morning, therefore data on location and contact tracing information is still being gathered by public health staff.

There are also three cases receiving care at Waikato Hospital.

There are two new Covid-19 cases to announce in the MidCentral region today, taking the total in the region to four. These cases will be formally included in the region’s total tomorrow as notification of the cases was received after the morning cut-off.

This includes one case in the town of Ashhurst and one in Levin. Both people are likely to be linked to known cases.