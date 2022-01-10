Covid update: 27 community cases, 33 detected at border

There are 27 community cases of Covid-19 to report today and 33 people at the border have tested positive for the virus, the Ministry of Health says.

The new cases are in Auckland (16), *Waikato (5), Bay of Plenty (2), Lakes (1), **Hawke’s Bay (2) and Wellington (1).

"We are also reporting two cases in Hawke’s Bay, as outlined below. They tested positive in Waikato but have Hawke’s Bay addresses."

Both cases are previously linked to reported cases in Waikato.

Both cases are currently isolating in Te Kūiti. There are no known exposure events associated with these cases in Hawke’s Bay.

There are two cases to report in the Western Bay of Plenty today.

One of today’s case is a household previously reported cases, and one is still being investigated for potential links.

Both cases are isolating at home.

At this stage, no further positive Covid-19 test results have been received associated with the drum and bass festival in Tauranga’s Wharepai Domain on 3 January which had been attended by a person with Covid-19.

All those who attended the festival should monitor for symptoms and get tested if any symptoms develop, no matter how mild.

No further cases have been linked to the festival and the initial test results of the 11 close contacts of the Wellington case are all negative.

There are five new cases in the Waikato today, three are unlinked.

Two are in Hamilton, one in Ngāruawāhia, one in Whitianga, one in Coromandel town.

There is one new case to announce in Northland today – in the Hokianga area.

This case was reported after the daily cut-off and will be included in tomorrow’s figures.

There are currently 35 people with Covid in hospital, only one person is in ICU or HDU.

Vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people): 3,980,957 first doses (95%); 3,874,700 second doses (92%); 31,931 third primary doses; 500,821 booster doses

Vaccines administered yesterday: 459 first doses; 1,386 second doses; 123 third primary doses and 10,703 booster doses.