Covid update: 63 new community cases

There are 63 new community cases of Covid-19 being reported today but the Ministry of Health is asking the public to remain vigilant despite the drop in case numbers.

The new cases are in Northland (2), Auckland (53), Waikato (3), Bay of Plenty (1), Taranaki (1), Canterbury (2), and there is one in Southern, which was designated as a historical case yesterday, but added to the tally today.

Yesterday there were 95 new cases announced.

"While we have seen a drop in case numbers today, we continue to ask everyone in New Zealand to remain vigilant," the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

The case we being reported in Taranaki was announced yesterday and is included in today’s official tally.

In addition, an Auckland border worker has tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine surveillance testing. This case remains under investigation and is yet to be classified as either a community or border case. The case has not been included in today’s community case tally but has been added to the tally of total cases to date.

One of the two border cases being reported today tested positive at Day 14 after being identified as a close contact of a previously reported border case in their bubble.

Two previously reported community cases have been re-classified as no longer cases and removed from the overall tally of community cases to date.

There are two linked cases to report in Christchurch today.

There is one new case in Tauranga, it remains under investigation for any link to previously reported cases.

There are three linked cases to report in Waikato today.

Cases continue to be detected in Te Kūiti and we urge everyone living in or around the town to remain vigilant. Anyone with any symptoms that could be Covid-19 is asked to get a test, the MoH said.

Today, there are 53 new cases being reported in Auckland.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 2809 people to isolate at home, including 677 cases.

A staff member at Aria Park aged residential care facility in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service and Auckland DHB staff are supporting the residents and staff at the privately-owned facility.

There are two cases to report in Paihia, Northland today.

Health officials are investigating recent travel to Auckland as the likely source of their infections.

Today there are 60 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, three of them are in ICU or HDU.

There were 21,013 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 2859 first doses and 9250 second doses. The remaining number comprises booster shots and third primary shots.

To date, 94% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 89% are fully vaccinated.