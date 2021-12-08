Covid update: 90 new infections, no new cases in South

There are no new cases of Covid in the South, however 14 close contacts are isolating, the Ministry of Health has revealed in its daily update.

The Ministry said the case reported yesterday remained under investigation following yesterday’s negative repeat test.

Public health staff have identified 14 close contacts including a household contact. All contacts are currently isolating and will be tested.

The Green Lake Hut in Fiordland remains the only location of interest.

Nationally, there are 90 new cases of Covid-19 to report. These cases are in Northland (3), Auckland (71), Waikato (9), Bay of Plenty (5), Lakes (1), Nelson-Tasman (1).

There are no new cases to report in Hawke’s Bay, MidCentral, Whanganui or Canterbury.

In Northland, a person from the Bay of Plenty returned a positive Covid-19 test while in Kaitaia. This case has been transferred to Bay of Plenty DHB and will be recorded in their case numbers once interviews have been completed.

Two further cases announced yesterday are counted in today’s numbers. They have both been linked to known cases.

Today, there are 71 new cases being reported in Auckland.

A staff member at Ellerslie Gardens Aged Residential Care facility in Auckland has tested positive for COVID-19.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service and Auckland DHB staff are supporting the residents and staff at the privately-owned facility.

Testing is being undertaken with residents and staff as part of the outbreak management plan.

There were nine new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with six in Te Kūiti, one in Ōtorohanga, and two locations under investigation. All are under investigation for links to previous cases.

There are five new cases in Bay of Plenty – all are in the Tauranga area. In the Lakes DHB area there is one new case, residing in Rotorua.

There is one new case being reported in Nelson-Tasman today. This case is linked to an existing case.

This takes the number of active cases in the Nelson area to 20, after one case has recovered.

The virus has been detected again in a wastewater sample taken in Tairāwhiti Gisborne on 6 December. This follows positive detections on 1 and 2 December.

Two further samples will be collected this week.

Public Health Officials are not aware of any recovered cases in the region who may be shedding the virus. A third positive detection strongly indicates that there is at least one undetected case in the community.

There were 24,142 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 4387 first doses and 10,093 second doses. To date, 94% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 88% are fully vaccinated.

There are now 74 Covid cases in hospital, including a patient in Nelson-Marlborough. Six people are in ICU or HDU.