Covid update: No new cases, active cases drop to 20

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health revealed it has been 91 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1210, which is the number the ministry reports to the World Health Organization.

Four previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, which brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities to 20.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2476 tests, of which 2,022 swabs were taken in the community, and 454 were taken in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 465,066.

"This weekend district health boards will stand up a targeted testing surveillance programme in the Queenstown, South Auckland and Christchurch – these locations are connected to the case in South Korea. "

Earlier

Auckland's Sylvia Park mall food court has been closed after it was revealed it was visited by a South Korean man who later tested positive for Covid-19.

The mall's management has told retailers the food court has been closed for a "full deep clean".

The Ministry of Health is to provide its daily update at 1pm.

So far this week there have been four new cases of Covid-19 detected at the border

It's now 90 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Yesterday an Australian man was caught just 100m from an Auckland managed isolation facility after tailgating a worker off the barricaded premises in the CBD. He had arrived in the country the day before and was yet to be tested. He has been summonsed to appear in court.

South Korea case

It comes as contact tracing continues after a man travelling from New Zealand tested positive for Covid-19 when he arrived in South Korea last week.

Those on board a domestic flight the man took from Auckland to Christchurch have nearly all been contacted, with a fresh appeal from the director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield yesterday for anyone who was in Queenstown between July 1-4 experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to get tested.

The Southern District Health Board revealed late yesterday afternoon the man took a bus tour to Milford and joined a boat cruise. Close contacts had been identified and were being followed up by contact tracers.

In the meantime, public health staff would also be contacting staff working at local businesses the traveller visited. Despite a second positive test in South Korea health authorities here still suspect the man contracted the virus in a layover at Singapore Airport.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins yesterday urged anyone who was symptomatic to get a test.

He remained concerned community testing remained well short of the target of 4000 a day. There were 2523 tests in the previous 24 hours.

Patient leak

Thursday also saw the release of the Heron report into a privacy breach of Covid-infected patients.

It found disgraced National MP Hamish Walker and former National Party president Michelle Boag were each responsible for the unauthorised disclosure of the sensitive information.

The inquiry was critical of the pair and found the Ministry of Health could have kept patient details more secure.

As a result, the Ministry of Health had reviewed the list of organisations and people who would receive this information in the future and would look at using passwords to send out similar sensitive information in the future, and the use of encrypted forms of communication.

Walker gave a list of patients sent to all emergency services, including rescue helicopters, at the peak of the crisis, to media claiming his judgment was impaired after being called racist.

Boag, the former acting chief executive of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, sent the highly sensitive information to Walker in an attempt to help clear his name.