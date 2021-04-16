Covid update: No new community cases, one in MIQ

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 and just one case in managed isolation, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new case is a contact of a previously reported case who is in quarantine; that means the seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is four.

The ministry also said that two previously reported cases had been reclassified.

"Both are now deemed historical and were reported in their respective countries of origin, so are not included in New Zealand's figures. This has created a net change in our total confirmed cases of -1 since our statement yesterday," the ministry said in a statement.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 100 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2234.

The latest update comes amid a heightened focus on the vaccination rollout.

Yesterday, Bloomfield revealed the Government's budget for vaccines was $1 billion.

He also said people would be able to walk in to a clinic and get the Pfizer vaccine jab from July, when the Government plans to be able to roll out an average of 280,000-odd doses a week for six months.

That would, he said, enable the Ministry of Health to reach its goal of vaccinating every eligible Kiwi who wants to be vaccinated.

Efforts would be made - including through mobile stations - to ensure people in rural and harder-to-access areas will have as much of a chance to get a jab as anyone.

As of yesterday there had been 135,585 total doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered in New Zealand.

New research from Horizon Research shows that 69 percent of respondents said they are likely to take the vaccine.

But one in five respondents said they were unlikely to take a vaccine if offered, and 9.4 percent say they will "definitely not".