Covid update: One new case, in managed isolation

There is one new confirmed case of Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand today, and no new confirmed cases in the community.

The new case tested positive arrived in New Zealand on October 1 from England via Hong Kong. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The Ministry of Health has provided the latest information in a statement.

It has been more than a week since the last community case was reported - which was on September 24.

The total number of confirmed cases 19 is 1493, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.

Three previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 41.

Of those, 33 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and eight are community cases.

There is currently no one in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Yesterday there were no new cases in New Zealand, and health officials had pinpointed a shared rubbish bin at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch as the likely source of infection for five positive cases.

The bin was in a corridor at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. People had to lift the lid to deposit the rubbish from their rooms.

There were signs telling people to use hand sanitiser before and after using the bin, but a new protocol would be implemented so all bins would be touch-free, and all rubbish had to be securely sealed in plastic bags before being placed in the bins.

Yesterday, director of public health Caroline McElnay issued a plea to those wanting to fly into New Zealand, after it was revealed 10 people with Covid-19 were on the same flight from India.

"In the 14 days prior to departure, people about to return to New Zealand should consider avoiding going to parties, social gatherings, or crowded places, avoiding contact with people who have Covid-19 or who have been in contact with cases, and staying home as much as possible to limit exposure to other people," McElnay said.

"Doing these things will help reduce the risk of being exposed to Covid-19, then bringing it home with you. People should also be aware of symptoms and get a test if any develop."

The Covid-laden flight prompted Otago University Professor Michael Baker to push for travellers from Covid-risky countries to spend a week in quarantine and to test negative before flying to New Zealand.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has also released new requirements for aircrew, which were flagged over a week ago.

Overseas-based air crew who are laying over in New Zealand will be required to stay in a Government managed isolation facility for as long as they are in the country, to ensure they avoid contact with New Zealanders

They will be required to wear PPE on flights, in airports and whenever travelling between the airport and their hotel. They will also isolate with other crew members while on overseas layovers.

New Zealand-based crew returning to New Zealand from high-risk locations overseas will be required to self-isolate for at least 48 hours after they return, and until they are assessed as being low risk of having Covid-19.

The new measures are part of a public health response order that will come into effect from 11.59pm this Sunday.

McElnay said NZ aircrew only had to isolate for 48 hours because their layover while overseas had strict rules that meant they were essentially in quarantine.

Any aircrew breaching those layover requirements needed to spend 14 days in managed isolation on their return to New Zealand, she added.