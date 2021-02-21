Covid update: One new case in managed isolation

The Ministry of Health has reported today there is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community.

One previously reported case has been reclassified as under investigation. That means the total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 51. The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1994.

"There are no new cases in the community, nor any linked to the Auckland February cluster."

Other than the known cases which have been reported, all close contacts associated with the cases households, school and travel group to New Plymouth have returned negative results, the MoH said.

"Contact tracing has identified a total of 125 close contacts associated with all cases in this cluster, aside from the positive cases which have previously been reported. Three previously reported close contacts have been ruled out on further investigation and one infant is not required to be tested. Of the remainder, 121 of the close contacts have returned a negative test result. We are awaiting test results for three people - all of whom are from the medical clinic and relate to Case C, which is considered a low risk exposure event.

"As at 8am this morning, a total of 31 close contacts and 1413 casual plus contacts have been identified at Papatoetoe High School. The number of casual plus contacts has again decreased as these people were not at school at the time of exposure.

"Of the casual plus contacts (that is other students and staff at the school), 1395 have returned negative results, there is one positive (Case E), and 17 results are still to come. One negative result, reported yesterday has been removed from the tally as that person is no longer a casual plus contact."

As part of the source investigation, LSG Sky Chef staff have also been tested.

All nine contacts in the laundry have returned negative results. Of the 444 people in the wider working environment, 388 are negative and 55 results are still to come (1 positive, Case B).