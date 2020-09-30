Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Covid update: One new case in NZ today

    There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand today and no new cases in the community.

    The case tested positive in managed isolation around day three of their stay.

    The Ministry of Health said in a statement the positive case arrived in New Zealand from France via Singapore on September 25.

    They have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility. There are 17 people in total isolating at the facility from the community, including nine who have tested positive for the virus and their household contacts.

    One person with the virus is in isolation on a general ward at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

    Since August 11, its contact tracing team had identified 4073 close contacts of cases, of which 4073 had been contacted and were self-isolating or had completed self-isolation, the ministry said.

    "This number has dropped since yesterday due to records being identified as duplicates in the system.

    "Twelve previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, bringing our total number of active cases to 44.

    "Of those, 30 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 14 are community cases."

    The total number of confirmed cases of the virus is 1480, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.

    Yesterday, laboratories processed 4969 virus tests, bring in the total number of completed tests to 960,559.

    Elsewhere, there are now 2,285,600 users registered on the NZ Covid Tracer app.

    NZ Herald
