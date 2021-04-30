'Cowardly attack': Mobility scooter rider knocked out by robbers

A disabled man in a mobility scooter was knocked out by two "cowardly" robbers who attacked him with planks of wood, police have revealed.

Whangārei police are seeking witnesses to the aggravated robbery where the physically-disabled man, who is non-verbal and uses a mobility scooter, was assaulted and robbed.

The victim was travelling on his mobility scooter at around midday on Sunday on the cycle pathway near the intersection of Jack St and Miro St in Otangarei when he was approached by two unknown males who were holding planks of wood.

A statement from police today said: "The males assaulted the victim, who is unable to verbally communicate and couldn't call out for help.

"He was knocked unconscious by the offenders who also stole cash from his wallet."

The victim was able to eventually make his way home where he sent a text for an ambulance and was taken to hospital.

Police said they now wanted to locate the males responsible for the "serious incident".

"The two males are described as teenagers of Māori ethnicity, one of whom was taller and slimmer in build than the other.

"One of the males also has a distinctive ginger stripe down the middle of his hair."

Police say they want to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may recognise the description of these males.

* Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file 210426/9966 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.