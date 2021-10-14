Thursday, 14 October 2021

Crash closes highway near Ashburton

    The crash near Wilkin St has closed SH1. Photo: NZTA
    Several people are thought to be injured after a crash that has blocked State Highway 1 near Ashburton.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said SH1 has been closed after the two-car crash near Wilkin St in Tinwald about 11.30am on Thursday.

    Three people had been trapped in one of the vehicles. However, the spokesperson said fire crews had freed two people and were working to get the third person out.

    A rescue helicopter was on its way.

    A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said  traffic is backed up "considerably" at the scene.

    "Expect delays and please follow the direction of emergency services until this has been resolved."

     

     

