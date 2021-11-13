Saturday, 13 November 2021

Crews battle forestry block blaze in Canterbury

    Dozens of firefighters have been up all night battling a forestry fire in Canterbury.

    Southern fire shift manager Mau Barbara this morning said the fire, on Ashworths Beach Rd in Leithfield, now covered an area of 700m by 200m.

    Calls had started coming in around 11.35pm.

    There were 10 fire appliances at the fire with up to 24 crew members, he said.

    A helicopter was heading out to join them this morning.

    Barbara said there was no indication yet of how the fire started.

     

    NZ Herald
