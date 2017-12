Several homes have been evacuated as firefighters scramble to prevent more damage from a fire in Canterbury.

More than 20 fire appliances and five helicopters were battling the flames near the town of Hororata, to the west of Christchurch.

Southern Fire and Emergency shift manager Riwai Grace said the plan was to hit the fire hard to prevent it spreading rapidly.

Shortly after 3.30pm southern fire communications confirmed the blaze was partially contained.

"No homes have been lost, and we hope to return people back to their homes shortly," the Fire Service said in a tweet. "Firefighters will keep working to keep the fire contained as winds change."

Grace said one shed and several hedges had been lost

Earlier today MetService said the Canterbury region was experiencing high temperatures and strong winds.