Crews called back to serious Waimakariri fire

North Canterbury fire crews who put out a major house fire last night had to return to the scene this morning after a blaze at a neighbouring property.

Fire and Emergency group manager Dave Berry said 11 fire trucks responded to the first blaze at The Pines Beach in Waimakariri shortly before 9pm yesterday.

The fire damaged several buildings across three properties, with one house completely destroyed and significant damage to a second home.

Berry said strong winds hampered their efforts, but surrounding buildings were saved.

However at 5.30am, four fire trucks from Woodend and Kaipoi were called back to the second property, which was again alight.

An investigation team is on site to determine the cause.