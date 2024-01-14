Sunday, 14 January 2024

Crews respond to two separate fires in South Island

    Photo: RNZ/Richard Tindiller
    A bush fire that was spreading near a river in Blenheim has been extinguished and is being treated as possibly suspicious.

    Emergency services received a call about the fire shortly after 1pm Sunday on Dillons Point Road in the suburb of Islington.

    Fire and Emergency said the fire spread through 50sq m of scrub but was extinguished by two fire crews from Blenheim and a water tanker.

    Meanwhile, eight Fire and Emergency vehicles are responding to a blaze on the top storey of a building in rural Canterbury.

    Emergency services were alerted to the fire just before 1pm.

    A spokesperson said four fire engines and four water tankers are at McNamaras Road in the Waimate District.

    The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.

    RNZ