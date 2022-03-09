Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Crews tackle large blaze in Arthur's Pass

    Fire crews are responding to a large blaze in Arthur's Pass in Canterbury this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the fire broke out near the Mount White Bridge near State Highway 73 about 12pm.

    The Arthur's Pass, Sheffield and Springfield stations are attending and five helicopters were getting organised to respond.

    The blaze is moving quickly, they said, but at this stage there is no threat to the highway.

    "We are just waiting for our crews to respond to decide if we need to close the highway."

    Smoke drifting from the fire around the area is possible, the spokesperson said.

     

