Crews tackle Port Hills blaze in Christchurch

Fire crews are responding to a blaze in Christchurch's Port Hills.

On social media, Fire and Emergency Canterbury said a fire had been reported in the area of Worsleys Rd.

"We have appliances responding.

"Please stay away from this area to allow our crews to work on containing this fire."

Photo: Supplied / Moya Carrothers

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it had two helicopters in the air and people were asked not to fly drones anywhere near the fire ground as "this will mean we will have to ground our helicopters, which will limit our ability to control the spread of the fire".

"There are currently four trucks and two helicopters tackling the blaze, with more trucks on the way.

"The public is urged to stay away from the area to allow crews to work."

In February 2017 wildfires broke out in the Port Hills, burning through a total of 1600ha. The blaze destroyed nine homes and damaged another five. It took 66 days before the fires were fully extinguished.

- additional reporting NZ Herald