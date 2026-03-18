Crime group of alleged US hitman accused of bribing prison officers

Auckland courier driver Tuipulotu Vi was killed in August 2024. Photo: Supplied

Police allege an organised crime group they've linked to the killing of a New Zealand man corrupted prison officers and bail officials.

It's understood the man that was killed, Auckland courier driver Tuipulotu Vi, was not involved in the drug world.

RNZ earlier revealed that Tanginoa Tangi, one of three people charged with murdering Vi in August 2024, flew back to the USA where he has since been charged with attempting to murder someone else. If convicted there he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The homicide investigation, dubbed Operation Block, is linked to Operation Mexted, a joint investigation by the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) and Customs, which targeted a transnational organised criminal cell.

Nine people are before the courts in relation to Operation Mexted.

Last week, Judge Yelena Yelavich lifted a suppression order on parts of a court document that details police allegations against the group. The rest of the document remains suppressed pending an appeal to the High Court.

Police claim the group, which included both New Zealand and US citizens, was responsible for the importation and dealing of methamphetamine and the trafficking of firearms.

The financial gains from the group's activities were allegedly laundered through various construction and other companies in an attempt to conceal their source.

Vi's death followed a series of shootings in the South Auckland area, which police claim were arranged by the syndicate, but which failed to reach the intended target.

The court document setting out police allegations against the group, details the roles police believe each defendant played in the operation.

One of the defendants, a 35-year-old Auckland man, is accused of being one of the senior members with direct reporting back to a more senior member in the US.

Police say that once he was arrested in September 2024, another person who was his "lieutenant" assisted him from outside while he was remanded in custody. This person's role included laundering the syndicate's financial proceeds as well as administration of the syndicate's activities.

Police allege this included corrupting prison officers and bail address managers "to facilitate the movement of the syndicate's property".

After the 35-year-old man's arrest, police claim the person also took control of a cryptocurrency account through which about $4.9 million had been transferred since the start of 2025.

Police accuse the syndicate of using various methods to traffic illegal consignments of drugs and firearms into the country, including using corrupt agents at international airports in the US and in New Zealand as well as New Zealand Post.

They claim the group rented Airbnbs at multiple addresses throughout Auckland to assist them in their activities.

In June 2025, the American syndicate members were arrested. Following this, police say the other members started attempting to move their property and assist the members in prison.

The remaining members also moved addresses.

In July 2025, three members were captured on CCTV checking into the Park Hyatt Hotel in downtown Auckland. Police allege that between 2023 and 2025 one of the "lieutenants" spent $164,000 on room bookings at the hotel, including rooms that cost as much as $1400 a night.

In that same month, police claim the "lieutenant" contacted a Corrections officer at Mt Eden prison who had been "corrupted" by the group and asked to move an associate of the syndicate to another part of the prison.

They are also suspected of arranging the officer to provide cigarettes to another person in prison.

Police allege that after the arrest of the American defendants, one of the members of the group started communicating with higher members of the syndicate, both in New Zealand and overseas.

In a 10-day period in August 2025, the man is accused of importing 7 consignments into New Zealand from the US containing almost 18kgs of methamphetamine. Forensic analysis to confirm the precise amount of methamphetamine is ongoing.

The court document also claims that while on EM bail the 35-year-old engaged in various mobile chat communications with a senior offshore member of the syndicate about ongoing efforts regarding their drug importations.

In September 2025, the man received a photograph from another defendant, who was at another EM bail address, while he was at the gym as well as photographs of him outside his bail address wearing his bail bracelet.

Later that month the 35-year-old was arrested again while walking along Tamaki Dr in Auckland with a mobile phone, in breach of his bail conditions.

After his arrest, one of the staff at the bail support service, was caught on camera clearing his room before police arrived, including removing "high value items" including a Rolex. Police claim the "lieutenant" called the staffer on Instagram while he was clearing the room.

That afternoon, the "lieutenant" called the manager of the bail support about the 35-year-old's arrest. They were overheard saying "what are we gonna do damn it" to which the manager replied: "they can just bugger off".

The "lieutenant" was arrested two days later at the Park Hyatt Hotel.

That same day police issued a press release announcing the five-month operation.

Acting Customs Investigations Manager Simon Peterson said at the time Customs used its "investigative and specialist expertise" to track the syndicate.

"Customs identified the suspects smuggling cannabis plants and resin into the country, tracking their smuggling activities throughout and gathering evidence.

"The offenders now face charges for the importation of 18 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as importation charges for cannabis."

The US national

RNZ has obtained court documents in relation to the charges Tangi faces in the USA.

He's accused of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, fleeing a pursuing police officer's vehicle while driving recklessly, and possession of a firearm.

He has pleaded not guilty and is set to go on trial next month.

A spokesperson for the local District Attorney's office told RNZ the office was "generally aware" that Tangi had another pending matter in New Zealand and that they were aware an extradition warrant existed.

Tangi was facing a possible life sentence with the possibility of parole, the spokesperson confirmed.

"Regarding the New Zealand matter, the DA's office does not litigate extradition proceedings. However, we expect that once Mr Tangi's case here in California concludes, the extradition process to New Zealand would move forward at that time."

RNZ sent several questions to Tangi's lawyer, who declined to comment.

"We cannot comment at this time and do not foresee being able to offer anything in the near future."

In a statement to RNZ on Friday afternoon, police confirmed a third person had been charged with murder in relation to Vi's death.

"The man is currently in custody in the United States for offences committed in that country and is now subject to an extradition process," Counties Manukau CIB detective inspector Shaun Vickers said.

"We are working with the relevant authorities in relation to this.

"This is the third person charged over to Mr Vi's death and our investigation remains ongoing."

As the matter is before the courts, police are limited in providing further information, Vickers said.