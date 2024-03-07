Critically injured person airlifted from Blenheim street

A rescue helicopter landed in the middle of a Blenheim road to airlift the injured person. Photo: Anthony Phelps via NZ Herald

A rescue helicopter landed in the middle of a Blenheim road this evening after an alleged workplace accident that left a person with critical injuries.

It is understood the person was injured in an accident involving electric company Marlborough Lines on Alfred St.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance and a helicopter to the incident.

“One person in a critical condition was transported to Wellington Hospital,” they said.

A nearby office worker, who did not want to be named, said it took a while for emergency services to arrive.

“The scream was horrific, there was lots of blood, it seemed to take ages for the ambulance to come.”

A fire engine and rescue helicopter responded to the scene shortly after.

Police said they had been made aware of the incident but were not required to attend at this stage.

The New Zealand Herald has approached WorkSafe NZ and Marlborough Lines for comment.