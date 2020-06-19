Crown seeks homes linked to slave trafficker

Joseph Matamata. Photo: NZ Herald

The Crown has applied for the forfeiture of two houses alleged to have been possibly used in the slavery committed by Flaxmere horticultural contractor Joseph Matamata.

The homes are in the names of Matamata's sons and being treated by the Crown as "tainted", meaning used in the commission of the crimes and therefore liable for forfeiture under the Proceeds of Crimes Act.

The application has been set down for a week-long hearing which is scheduled to start in the High Court in Napier on Monday, although the start is expected to be deferred for 24 hours.

Following an historic High Court trial in Napier in March, Matamata was found guilty on 23 charges of people trafficking and dealing slaves, and is currently remanded for sentence on July 5, facing a penalty of up to 20 years' imprisonment.

Aged 65, Matamata had denied the offences which dated back to 1994 and involved people brought from his native Samoa on the promise of a better life, but then made to work for nothing and live in captive and physically abusive conditions.