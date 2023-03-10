CTV building engineer to face hearing in August

The collapse of the CTV Building in the 2011 earthquake highlighted the risks of inexperienced engineers working in high-risk engineering fields. Photo: Star News

The engineer responsible for the design of the ill-fated CTV building in Christchurch will face a disciplinary hearing this year.

The Canterbury Television Building collapsed in the 2011 Canterbury earthquake, killing 115 people.

In 2012, a Royal Commission found engineer David Harding made fundamental errors in designing it.

It criticised his boss Alan Reay for handing sole responsibility for the design over to somebody so inexperienced.

That same year, 54 family members and the Ministry of Building, Innovation and Employment's chief engineer made complaints about both men to their professional body.

An Engineering New Zealand Disciplinary Committee will hear the complaint against Reay in Christchurch in August.

Engineering NZ chief executive Richard Templer said he knew people were looking for answers, and the body owed it to the CTV families and the profession.