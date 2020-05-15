Current benefits 'not sufficient to survive on'

Beneficiary advocates and groups working with the country's poorest said it was disappointing yesterday's Budget did not include further increases to benefits or reform of the welfare system. Photo: Getty Images

The government is being warned many more families will fall into poverty if it doesn't boost support for people losing their jobs because of Covid-19.

Beneficiary advocates and groups working with the country's poorest said it was disappointing yesterday's Budget did not include further increases to benefits or reform of the welfare system.

Treasury is forecasting unemployment to hit 10% by September, and the number of people on the main unemployment benefit to double.

Prior to the pandemic, the government appeared to be tracking towards achieving its child poverty reduction targets.

But child poverty is now also expected to rise - with material hardship rates expected to rise sharply.

Council of Christian Social Services executive officer Trevor McGlinchey said more needed to be done to stop people falling into hardship.

"Families are suffering now," he said.

"There'll be a wave of people coming off those [wage] subsidies and going on to unemployment benefits and the benefits are just not sufficient to survive on.

"There's going to be a very strong response to that I think from people who start to experience that level of poverty, often for the first time."

If the government does not do more to support those on the lowest incomes, by raising benefits and lifting the minimum wage, McGlinchey said child poverty "will most definitely blow out."

The Child Poverty Action Group, the Salvation Army, Lifewise and Auckland Action Against Poverty have also expressed disappointment in the Budget's failure to address benefit levels.

Back in March, as part of the government's initial response to Covid-19, benefits were increased by $25 a week and the winter energy payment was doubled for this year.

However, the organisations said that did not go far enough and benefits were too low for families to cover their essential costs like rent, bills and food.

They hoped some of the $20 billion the government has not yet allocated will be used to remedy this.