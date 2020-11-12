Cyclist dies after crash in Darfield

Photo: File

A cyclist critically injured after being hit by a car in Darfield yesterday has died.

Stuff has reported it understands the cyclist, a local Darfield man, died in hospital overnight.

Emergency services were called about 3.15pm to the crash on State Highway 73 near Creyke Rd, Darfield.

"A cyclist sustained critical injuries in the crash and was transported to hospital," police said yesterday.

The road was closed until 8pm.

A second person suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the roadside, Stuff reported.