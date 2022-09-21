Cyclist killed in crash involving off-duty cop named

Flowers left for cyclist David Lane after he was killed in the crash on Stancombe Rd on Saturday. Photo: Raphael Franks

The cyclist who died after a crash in an Auckland on Saturday has been named.

He was David Lane (69), of Remuera.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Stancombe Rd, Flat Bush, involving multiple vehicles and a cyclist just before 8.15am.

Several parked cars were damaged along Stancombe Rd, including a resident's work van.

Police did not give any further details of the crash, but said an off-duty officer who was involved had been stood down and the crash was being referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

An investigation had been launched "and it would be improper to comment on the circumstances while this is still under way", police said.

Lane's family are making arrangements from the UK after his death.