Cyclone death toll rises to six

Cyclone Gabrielle’s death toll has risen to six after a second Muriwai volunteer firefighter died - the Prime Minister is warning that number will rise as search and rescue teams finally reach destroyed and isolated storm-struck zones.

But as tales of tragedy emerge, so, too, are remarkable survival stories - there have been at least 450 rescues already, says Chris Hipkins.

Food, water, shelter and internet connections are being rushed into east coast regions still reeling in “shock” days after Gabrielle smashed into the country.

Muriwai firefighter Craig Stevens. Photo: Supplied

Navy ships, Air Force transport planes and truck convoys are all making their way into isolated Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti Gisborne areas as teams hurry to bring relief and reach stranded communities still not visited by emergency crews.

The second Muriwai firefighter, Craig Stevens, was taken to hospital in a critical condition late on Monday night but has since died.

“We are still coming to terms with the news that Craig, our second firefighter caught in the Muriwai landslide, has died in hospital. All of Fire and Emergency will feel his loss, and my heart goes out to his family,” Fire and Emergency New Zealand chief executive Kerry Gregory said last night.

Meanwhile, further south on Auckland’s west coast, people are still being evacuated from their homes in Piha as land remains dangerous and unstable days after Cyclone Gabrielle, RNZ reports. Locals are warning city sightseers to stay away from the Auckland beach community, saying they are still in the middle of an emergency.

Surf club custodian Paul Newnham says a lot of land is still moving. “There’s still boulders the size of cars falling out of some of these things,” he says.

Authorities say the death toll in Hawke’s Bay is likely to rise in the coming days. “We do need to prepare for the likelihood there will be more fatalities,” Prime Minister Chris Hipkins warned in a press conference yesterday.

At least half a dozen homes appear to be abandoned with significant flood damage along Dartmoor Rd in Puketapu, west of Napier.

Carolyn and Brian Whittington are rescued by a USAR team from their property at Puketapu which was cut-off by Cyclone Gabrielle floodwaters. Photo: Mark Mitchell

In one home, silt and mud had almost filled some rooms. A note had been written in the sand at one property saying “Zara has dogs”, seemingly a message to evacuated residents who could return to the site.

According to residents, police were unable to provide any concrete details on when power or telecommunications would be restored or when supplies like fuel, water or portaloos might be provided. Officers were also unable to confirm whether there had been any new fatalities linked to the area.

Prime Minister Hipkins said family and friends have lodged about 3500 reports of missing people - most in the Hawke’s Bay region - that have been “unreachable” since Monday’s deluge began. This is despite emergency teams bravely making more than 450 rescues during the height of the storm, including plucking some people by helicopter from roofs as floodwaters raged below.

As of yesterday, 9000 people were estimated as being displaced in Hawke’s Bay while an estimated 3718 were displaced and evacuated in Northland and Auckland, Hipkins said.

Thousands of homes – most in the Napier area – remain without power, while some residents in cut-off communities in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay have had to make purchases in cash only and have been faced with dwindling food and water supplies and long petrol queues.

In Auckland, the emergency response has shifted to the badly damaged west coast communities near Muriwai, while much of the rest of the city shifts into recovery mode. Likewise, Waikato, Thames, Bay of Plenty, Manawatu and Whangarei are all also “fortunate to be scaling down their emergency response and entering the recovery phase”, Hipkins said.

However, the sense of emergency remains acute in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay, he said.

Having visited Gisborne yesterday, the Prime Minister said the damage on the ground was extensive and that members of the community reported having felt “very isolated, very alone”.

“A number of the people I spoke to are in somewhat of a state of shock. There is absolutely no doubt that communities affected by recent weather events are under enormous pressure,” he said.

He said the focus on the East Coast remained an emergency response as 100 police and hundreds of defence force personnel moved to get supplies and support into the region.

“It is quite possible there will be smaller communities that haven’t been reached yet,” Hipkins said.

“That is exactly what the focus is at the moment in terms of getting those door-to-door search teams out there to help make sure we’re identifying any that have been cut off.”