Cyclone Gabrielle: 4500 uncontactable, landslide risks, hundreds without water, power

Locals clear silt and mud in Gisborne. PHOTO: RNZ

Residents in Gisborne can use water again following a fix to the treatment works, but they should still try to conserve it.

A national state of emergency has been declared. It is only the third in New Zealand's history.

Auckland, Northland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, Waikato, Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki, Tararua, and Napier and Hastings had already declared local states of emergency.

Eight people have been confirmed killed in the storm, including a child and three firefighters.

Hundreds are still without water or power in Gisborne.

Additional police officers will be arriving in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti to help with recovery efforts and the navy's HMNZS Canterbury is on route to Hawke's Bay to help with aid.

Many rivers remain flooded with water levels dangerously high and police say people should stay away and not put themselves at risk.

More than 4500 people have been registered as uncontactable.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has warned the rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle will be enormous and lengthy.

Civil Defence says the landslide risk in Auckland's Piha and Muriwai remains high in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle which devastated parts of the North Island this week.

Eight people have died and 4500 others have been registered as uncontactable. There has been severe damage to homes, farms and businesses.

About 20 homes were evacuated in Piha last night due to land instability, and an exclusion zone is in place for a large part of Muriwai.

Auckland's emergency management controller Adam Maggs told RNZ's Morning Report today that engineers are assessing roads and land and people who aren't residents should stay away from the coast.

Meanwhile in Gisborne, power and limited access to water has been restored for the majority of locals.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says they're still trying to get the water plant up and running.

Tairāwhiti has been one of the worst-hit regions in the wake of the cyclone, which hit on Monday, and Stoltz says they're just trying to make sure that residents are safe.

In Napier, power has also been restored in some parts of the city - an overwhelming relief for residents. Some homes are being assessed across the region with residents beginning to return if they are safe.

Speculation on deaths ‘no good’

The public has been warned against believing "outlandish claims" about a large number of fatalities following Cyclone Gabrielle.

It came as police confirmed the death of a woman in Puketapu, near Napier. Marie Greene was found yesterday in the roof cavity of her home and is believed to have died after being caught in floodwaters.

The death brought the confirmed toll last night to eight.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said yesterday people needed to be prepared for more deaths, but he was not aware of any more that had not already been reported.

"It’s no good to anybody speculating about how many people may have been injured or how many people may have died in this tragedy," Mr Hipkins said.

"We will certainly share that information as soon as we can but I have heard some outlandish claims out there at the moment that there is no evidence to support. All I will say is that we will report verified information as soon as we are in a position to do that."

Mr Hipkins provided an update on the Government’s response to Gabrielle after yesterday visiting areas devastated by the storm.

He visited Napier, Esk Valley and other areas of Hawke’s Bay with Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty, MP for Napier Stuart Nash and MP for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti Meka Whaitiri.

"To put it really simply, it is really rough up there," Mr Hipkins said. "There is still no power in Napier but every effort is being made to restore it as soon as possible."

He said he saw trapped floodwaters with nowhere to go, "making new lakes out of farmland and settling to destroy orchards and crops".

There was still a huge way to go in response, with some small communities still cut off and isolated, Mr Hipkins said.

Mr Hipkins said food and other supplies were making their way in through road and sea, and connectivity was returning - better in some areas than others.

"I saw first-hand today, though, just how much Cyclone Gabrielle is going to affect the whole country. We do need to prepare ourselves for the fact that it’s going to disrupt some parts of our food supply."

The Government needed to focus on prioritisation, he said.

"That doesn’t mean we are not going to do things. It means we are having to carefully think about where we deploy resources and what order we deploy them in so we can get to the most urgent needs first."

That was essential in any emergency response, he said.

There was is no question Gabrielle was a "major catastrophic event".

"It is going to take us some time to get through this immediate emergency response phase - some parts are going to get through the emergency response faster than others," he said.

"This is undoubtedly the biggest natural disaster that we’ve seen probably this century. The scale of the damage is considerable. Because it covers such a large geographical area, we know that it’s going to take some time to really get a handle on exactly the extent of the damage and how long it’s going to take to fix that damage."

Meanwhile, The Prime Minister isn't ruling out a form of wage subsidy for people affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Mr Hipkins says the focus so far has been on the immediate response, but thought is being given to what short and long-term support could be provided and he will have discussions with Finance Minister Grant Robertson this weekend.