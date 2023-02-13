Cyclone Gabrielle: 'We are not through the worst'

Debris from the storm surges on Ōrewa Beach, north of Auckland. Photo: Supplied

Five North Island regions are under local states of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle makes its way down the country bringing severe winds, heavy rain and monster waves and about 58,000 properties are without power.

Gisborne and Ōpōtiki declared a local state of emergency today, joining Auckland, Northland and Coromandel in preparing for the devastating winds and rain.

At a briefing from the National Crisis Management Centre - also known as the Beehive Bunker - Acting Director Civil Defence Emergency Management Roger Ball urged people to stay safe and not take any chances.

The Cyclone Gabrielle weather system was expected to re-curve towards Great Barrier Island this evening.

“We are not through the worst of it yet,” Ball said.

There were winds up to 140km/h in Northland and in the Hauraki Gulf 135km/h.

WeatherWatch says Cyclone Gabrielle’s air pressure is expected to drop in the next 24 hours, making the storm more intense, and the lowest air pressure from the storm was expected before dawn on Tuesday.

At 8am on Monday, WeatherWatch said the storm was located just north of the country and its slight eastern track for Auckland could reduce storm surge but mean strong southerlies continue longer.

“All potentially record-breaking low air pressure.”

On its website, WeatherWatch said in simple terms, the lower the air pressure the more powerful and severe the storm would be.

“It makes the storm more unstable and will see wind and rain spread further out.

“The fact this intensification is going to occur as Gabrielle approaches the Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula regions makes it more problematic and complicated.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is chairing Cabinet virtually today - he travelled to Auckland yesterday and the cancellation of almost all flights has meant he cannot return to Wellington.

That could also have an impact on the opening of Parliament tomorrow, when Hipkins is due to deliver the Prime Minister's statement setting out his plans for the year.

The flight cancellations around much of the North Island will make it difficult for a lot of MPs to get to Wellington.

Cyclone winds have caused major damage to the Northpower network, much of it from trees falling through lines. Photo: Supplied / Northpower / Facebook

Auckland Transport warned of “significant disruptions” to Auckland’s transport network.

“KiwiRail, the track owner, has suspended all passenger train services in Auckland from 8pm tonight (Sunday) - for Britomart inbound services and 9pm for Britomart outbound services - to at least 3pm on Monday to protect passengers and train crews.

“Due to this late notice, rail replacement buses are not available tomorrow other than those already in place on the Onehunga Line and Southern Line between Otahuhu and Newmarket. People who need to travel will need to use AT’s regular scheduled bus services."

Auckland Transport will continue working to source some buses for rail replacement services for tomorrow.

Cyclone Gabrielle’s full force is expected to batter Auckland and surrounding regions today.

The whole of the North Island was put under a tranche of weather warnings yesterday, with rainfall amounts of up to 450mm possible in the worst-affected areas from last night until Tuesday evening.

Dangerous waves and coastal flooding were likely with wind gusts of up to 140 kilometres per hour (km/h), MetService said.

The national forecaster yesterday warned Gabrielle was intensifying and spreading, with the whole North Island in the firing line.

Authorities warned people to stay off of roads, prepare for their communities to be cut off by slips and downed trees, and for widespread power cuts across the upper North Island.

Last night as the Auckland Harbour Bridge remained closed and 25,000 homes across Northland, Auckland and Coromandel were without power, one lines company told customers to be prepared for prolonged outages in the days ahead. “Some properties may be without power for days if damage is severe,” Counties Energy said.

Many schools across Auckland and Northland will remain closed today, based on Ministry of Education advice. The decision has been left to each educational institution and schools were told to communicate closures directly to students and parents.

Aucklanders have been advised to work from home if possible.

'Critical day'

Cyclone Gabrielle is bringing a 'dangerous combination of high winds and heavy rain' today, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said today.

"MetService has advised me that today is the critical day in the event. Please keep up to date with MetService for weather warnings, and your local Civil Defence Emergency Management group for local updates."

He says the need to declare a national state of emergency is being monitored and actively reviewed every four hours.

"We have not reached that point and we may not have to. This is an all of government response with all agencies ready to respond as needed."

McAnulty says the key question at this point guiding the decision to announce a national state of emergency is whether local civil defence agencies are able to respond to their local needs.

"We would take advice from them as to how they're coping."

He says there have only been two national states of emergency in New Zealand's history - the Christchurch earthquake in 2010 and Covid-19.

- NZ Herald and RNZ