Cyclone to spur rethink on roads: PM

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins talks to media in Gisborne after visiting residents and local officials dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has arrived on the ground in Gisborne and has spoken to media after visiting residents and local officials dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

It was his first in-person look at the scale of destruction from the cyclone, before flying back to Wellington.

New Zealand was accepting offers of international assistance, he said.

He acknowledged it was a “lonely and isolating” time for those still cut off around the North Island.

Napier remains isolated today after a lifeline bridge to Hastings was closed again today for a safety assessment. There have been fresh evacuations in Napier’s Taradale over flooding fears - with officials saying power could remain off for up to two weeks.

Hipkins said restoring infrastructure was a “very big challenge” and acknowledged the strain and stress could go on for some time.

There was no instant fix, he said.

A truck-and-trailer unit surrounded by by debris on a wrecked section of State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa. Photo: NZDF

It was “almost certainly” time to rethink parts of the road network, he said.

“We have to get real about some of the roads and the fact we are going to have to move some of the roads to where they are more resilient.”

An inquiry into slash would have to go to Cabinet, but Hipkins said the Government was committed to properly addressing it.

Talking about communications, he said it could be some time before broadband was restored in the region and some of the focus at this point was getting access to Starlink in some areas and using that for hotspots.

Land connection was restored in part and there was a convoy of trucks coming in each day, but they were aiming to keep usage of the roads relatively limited to keep it available and usable, he said.

Asked about funding and addressing water infrastructure issues and how it related to Three Waters, Hipkins said he did not want to get into the politics. But he said local government in situations such as these could not be expected to carry the costs and central government would always play a role.

He said all of the country's infrastructure would be closely looked at to ensure it was resilient.

He said his heart went out to families doing it tough.

"I can only imagine how I would feel in those circumstances with my own family. It has been an extraordinary weather event and we will absolutely be focused on doing everything we can to support them."

The main thing that stood out to him in the response so far was how much New Zealanders were doing to support each other through some of the "biggest challenges some of them will have ever faced in their lives".

- RNZ/NZ Herald